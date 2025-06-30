Logicaldoc Announces The Release Of The New Version 9.2

Robot AI helps you in document management

LogicalDOC

LogicalDOC 9.2 pushes the boundaries of document management with powerful AI integration and the new MENTOR robot

- Alessandro Gasparini, CEO and Co-founder of LogicalDOCCARPI, MODENA, ITALY, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LogicalDOC is proud to announce the release of LogicalDOC 9.2, a groundbreaking new version of its industry-leading Document Management System (DMS). With the power of Artificial Intelligence and intelligent automation, LogicalDOC 9.2 takes enterprise document management to a whole new level.At the core of LogicalDOC 9.2 is a newly enhanced Artificial Intelligence engine capable of more than just indexing and searching. It understands, interprets, and summarizes content using advanced NLP models such as Neural Networks, Classifiers, and Token Detectors. This enables users to extract key insights, translate complex passages, and generate smart summaries - transforming documents into actionable knowledge.Meet MENTOR : Your AI-Powered Assistant - LogicalDOC 9.2 introduces MENTOR, a preconfigured AI robot designed to serve as your intelligent interface to the system. MENTOR can analyze queries, understand user intent and context, and deliver relevant answers or execute pre-set actions. Businesses can deploy multiple specialized robots – for legal, sales, compliance, or R&D – that evolve and learn from your organization's specific content and workflows.LogicalDOC 9.2 includes a host of new features and technical enhancements to make your document management smarter, faster, and more scalable:.Support for SVG logos, delivering crisp rendering in PDFs and interface elements.Multithreaded folder scanning for faster bulk imports.Parallel email inbox processing for improved document intake and response speed.This release delivers measurable benefits: reduced document handling time, smarter classification, and deep AI-powered analysis that supports better business decisions. LogicalDOC 9.2 empowers teams to operate more efficiently, flexibly, and intelligently, even under heavy workloads.LogicalDOC 9.2 isn't just a version update - it's a strategic evolution for companies looking to future-proof their document management. Scalable, secure, and AI-driven, LogicalDOC 9.2 is built for enterprises ready to embrace the next generation of digital efficiency.Discover how LogicalDOC 9.2 can revolutionize your workflows. Request a free personalized demo today.

Luca Spinardi

LOGICALDOC Srl

+39 059 597 0906

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

How to create your personal intelligent agent

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.