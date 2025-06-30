Université De Sherbrooke's Interdisciplinary Institute For Technological Innovation (3IT) Purchases Classone Technology Solstice LT Advanced Plating System For Advanced Packaging R&D

KALISPELL, Mont., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClassOne Technology , a leading global provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing tools for microelectronics manufacturing, today announced its first Canadian customer, the Université de Sherbrooke (UdeS, Quebec, Canada), has purchased a Solstice® LT single-wafer processing system for advanced packaging R&D. Installed at the university's renowned Interdisciplinary Institute for Technological Innovation (3IT), the new Solstice system replaces a manual wet bench system, delivering precision automated plating for improved process control and repeatability.

Configured with CopperMax and Gen4 ECD chambers for copper and tin-silver (SnAg) plating, the Solstice LT tool will be utilized primarily for plating of pillar structures at the wafer level. Additional future applications will include indium plating for advanced packaging, supporting UdS key research initiatives in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and heterogeneous 3D integration.

“We are excited to integrate the ClassOne Solstice LT into our advanced research capabilities,” said Dominique Drouin, UdeS professor and co-director of 3IT's nanofabrication facility.“This tool will allow us to achieve the precision and repeatability needed to strengthen our collaborations with our academic and industrial partners as we push the boundaries of heterogeneous integration.” Drouin further noted the tool will also improve the capabilities of the Integrated Innovation Chain, comprising the Universite de Sherbrooke's Institut Quantique (IQ), the 3IT, and the MiQro Innovation Collaboration Centre (C2MI, Bromont, Quebec, Canada).

The Université de Sherbrooke's 3iT is a key academic player in Canada's high-tech research ecosystem, driving advancements in microelectronic cutting-edge technologies. The Solstice LT installation will not only benefit UdeS but will also contribute to ongoing research partnerships with industry leaders, fostering innovation in North America's semiconductor sector.

“This installation at 3IT – our fifth university collaboration – aligns with our mission to support cutting-edge research in advanced semiconductor technologies,” said ClassOne Technology CEO Byron Exarcos.“By automating wet processing for UdS R&D plating applications, the Solstice LT will enhance process control and repeatability, providing a cost-effective, high-performance solution for next-generation research.”

Installation and process startup for the Solstice LT were completed in Q1, and research programs are under way in collaboration with Teledyne MEMS, IBM Canada, and C2Mi.

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology is a premier provider of advanced single-wafer wet processing solutions, delivering high-performance electroplating and surface preparation systems that enable next-generation semiconductor innovation. Designed for maximum precision, flexibility, and efficiency, ClassOne's Solstice® platform supports a broad spectrum of customers, from industry leaders to pioneering technology developers, across critical markets such as MEMS, compound semiconductors, power devices, photonics, and advanced packaging. With deep process expertise and a commitment to customer success, ClassOne empowers customers to accelerate development, enhance yields, and optimize production for the most demanding applications. Visit classone.com ; stay in touch on LinkedIn and X .

About Université de Sherbrooke's 3IT

The Interdisciplinary Institute for Technological Innovation is a Universite de Sherbrooke research center that works in five main areas: health, digital technologies, renewable energies, robotics, and technology transfer to society. Its community has 54 member researchers and 80 research support staff. Over $30 million is invested annually in collaborative research projects at 3IT, which also currently trains 350 students in partnership with the industry. Its six different technology platforms contain equipment worth $60 million, while 12 research chairs conduct activities at the institute.

For more information, contact: