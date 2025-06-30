403
Pakistan Decries 'Worst Forms of Torture' Against Palestinians
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Pakistan raised urgent concerns over the "worst forms of torture" inflicted upon Palestinians, demanding an end to the suffering, abuse, and oppression of victims worldwide.
In a statement issued on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry emphasized the nation's unwavering solidarity with torture victims around the globe. It reaffirmed Islamabad's commitment to eradicating torture and promoting the protection of human dignity.
The statement highlighted Pakistan's deep concern over the rampant and systematic use of torture, particularly as an "instrument of oppression in foreign occupation situations."
"The people of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continue to be subjected to the worst forms of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the occupying powers to suppress their right to self-determination," the ministry declared.
Pakistan once again urged the international community to denounce the actions of the "occupying powers" and to hold them accountable for their crimes.
There was no immediate response from New Delhi to Islamabad's statement regarding Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Israel’s military has rejected widespread international calls for a ceasefire and continued its aggressive offensive against Gaza, which has been ongoing since October 2023.
Over 56,000 Palestinians have been killed in the assault, the majority being women and children.
Meanwhile, Israel’s military has rejected widespread international calls for a ceasefire and continued its aggressive offensive against Gaza, which has been ongoing since October 2023.
Over 56,000 Palestinians have been killed in the assault, the majority being women and children.
