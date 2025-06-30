403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hamas refuses allegations of wanting specific conditions on ceasefire
(MENAFN) Hamas has refuted a recent report that it placed specific conditions on accepting a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, calling the allegations entirely untrue.
In an official statement released Sunday, the group dismissed the report from a media organization, which suggested Hamas had outlined terms for a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange deal. The statement labeled the report as “baseless and full of lies.”
"We reject it completely and in its entirety. It aims to divert attention from war crimes and cheap incitement against Hamas and the Palestinian resistance, and to distort its established and declared positions," Hamas said.
The report in question cited a Palestinian source who claimed Hamas wanted assurances that its political leadership would not be targeted and that its financial assets abroad would remain untouched. The source also alleged that Hamas was demanding involvement in Gaza’s post-war governance and security structures, either directly or through affiliated individuals.
In response to ongoing developments, senior Hamas figure Mahmoud Mardawi criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday. He accused Netanyahu of "setting impossible conditions aimed at thwarting any exchange agreement and refusing to abide by what he previously agreed to."
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump stated Friday that a ceasefire deal in Gaza could be reached within the coming week.
In an official statement released Sunday, the group dismissed the report from a media organization, which suggested Hamas had outlined terms for a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange deal. The statement labeled the report as “baseless and full of lies.”
"We reject it completely and in its entirety. It aims to divert attention from war crimes and cheap incitement against Hamas and the Palestinian resistance, and to distort its established and declared positions," Hamas said.
The report in question cited a Palestinian source who claimed Hamas wanted assurances that its political leadership would not be targeted and that its financial assets abroad would remain untouched. The source also alleged that Hamas was demanding involvement in Gaza’s post-war governance and security structures, either directly or through affiliated individuals.
In response to ongoing developments, senior Hamas figure Mahmoud Mardawi criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday. He accused Netanyahu of "setting impossible conditions aimed at thwarting any exchange agreement and refusing to abide by what he previously agreed to."
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump stated Friday that a ceasefire deal in Gaza could be reached within the coming week.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment