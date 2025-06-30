Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Venezuela's torrential rain causes widespread flooding

(MENAFN) Torrential rainfall has battered western Venezuela, leading to widespread flooding as rivers burst their banks across multiple states, causing extensive damage to homes and infrastructure, according to authorities on Sunday.

In Merida, one of the hardest-hit areas, local officials reported that approximately 370 homes have been impacted by the floods, with 103 houses completely destroyed. Governor Arnaldo Sanchez stated on social media that emergency aid has been dispatched to the region, including at least two tons of supplies. Security forces and Civil Protection teams have been deployed to support relief efforts in the Andean highlands.

In the state of Zulia, Governor Luis Caldera reported that 16 communities are dealing with severe flooding due to the Chama River overflowing. According to him, aid is being distributed to residents, including essential items such as food, clean water, tents, and other necessities.

Elsewhere in Apure state, access to several areas has been cut off after two rivers surged past their banks. Mayor Jackson Barbosa reported that communities in the town of Andres Eloy Blanco have become isolated as a result of the flooding.

