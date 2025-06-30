Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Laos Launches Initiative to Promote Gender Equality, Education

2025-06-30 08:00:24
(MENAFN) Laos' Ministry of Education and Sports, in partnership with development organizations, is set to launch a groundbreaking initiative aimed at advancing gender equality through life skills education.

The project, which will run from July 2025 to June 2029, will initially focus on the provinces of Luang Prabang and Champasak, according to a report shared by the ministry on Monday.

This initiative highlights the ministry's ongoing commitment to strengthening human
resources within Laos' education and sports sectors. It is designed to elevate the quality of teaching and learning, especially at the primary and secondary levels, aligning with national development objectives.

The ministry is urging all stakeholders to collaborate closely to ensure the project’s success and lasting impact. Through the promotion of critical life skills—including leadership, communication, teamwork, analytical thinking, and decision-making—the project aims to provide students with the tools necessary to thrive in today's complex society with confidence and resilience.

Not only will the project benefit students, but it is also expected to foster sustainable teacher development and significantly raise the standard of general education across the nation.

