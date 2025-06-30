Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Invites Bids To Purchase Wheat, Barley Supplies

2025-06-30 07:07:50
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 30 (Petra) – The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply has announced two tenders to procure between 100,000 and 120,000 tons of wheat and an equal quantity of barley, as part of its efforts to secure the Kingdom's strategic grain reserves.
The Ministry invited interested bidders to obtain the tender documents, which outline the terms and specifications, from the Tenders Department for a non-refundable fee of JD650. The deadline for submitting bids for both tenders is 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1.
Prospective bidders are required to provide a copy of a valid professional license, a commercial registration certificate issued within 30 days prior to the bid opening, and proof of a valid Chamber of Commerce membership.

