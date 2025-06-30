Holiday-Shortened Week In Both Countries

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Chicago Business Barometer (PMI) (June)

Featured Earnings

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) (Q2) EPS of $1.01, compared to 87 cents in the prior-year quarter.

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) (Q2) EPS of 42 cents, compared to 38 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM) (Q2) EPS reports loss of 12 cents, compared to loss of five in the prior-year quarter.

CANADA

Featured Earnings

Canada Nickel Company Inc (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

S&P final U.S. manufacturing PMI (June)

Construction spending (May)

Job Openings (May)

ISM manufacturing (June)

Auto Sales (June)

Featured Earnings

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) (Q1) EPS of $3.39, compared to $3.57 in the prior-year quarter.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) (Q3) EPS of $1.03, compared to $1.33 in the prior-year quarter. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) (Q3) EPS of 86 cents, compared to $1.06 in the prior-year quarter.

CANADA

Markets are closed for Canada Day

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

ADP employment (June)

Featured Earnings

UniFirst Corp (NYSE: UNF) (Q3) EPS of $2.12 compared to $2.19 in the prior-year quarter.

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC) (Q3) EPS for loss of eight cents, compared to gain of 43 cents in the prior-year quarter.

CANADA

Economic Lookahead

Canadian international merchandise trade (May) In April, Canada's merchandise exports dropped 10.8%, while imports fell 3.5%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world widened from $2.3 billion in March to $7.1 billion in April. This was the largest deficit on record.

Featured Earnings

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of 0.8 cents, compared to loss of 25 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (June 28)



U.S. employment report (June)

U.S. trade deficit (May)

S&P final U.S. services PMI (June)

Factory orders (May)

ISM services (June)

CANADA

Economic Lookahead

S&P Global Composite PMI (June)

S&P Global Services PMI (June)

Featured Earnings

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (T) (Q2) EPS for 46 cents, compared to 25 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Markets Closed for 4th of July Holiday.

CANADA

Economic Lookahead

Gross Domestic Product (April) GDP increased 0.5% in the first quarter, the same pace as in the fourth quarter of 2024.