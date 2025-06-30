403
Niger takes back uranium mine from French nuclear giant
(MENAFN) Niger’s military-led government has declared the nationalization of the Somair uranium mine, previously managed by France’s state-owned nuclear company Orano, citing violations and an expired contract. The move comes amid rising tensions between Niamey and Paris following a July 2023 coup that strained diplomatic and military ties.
The Somair mine, located in Niger’s northern Arlit region, has operated since 1971. Officials said the latest agreement between Orano and Niger expired in December 2023 and accused the company of acting illegally and irresponsibly. According to a government statement broadcast on national TV, the nationalization aims to ensure better resource management and fairer benefits for the Nigerien people.
Authorities claim Orano severed Somair from its global IT network on December 4, effectively halting operations and abruptly ending licenses without due notice. Orano, which holds a 63.4% stake in the mine, has denied wrongdoing and filed multiple arbitration cases internationally.
Tensions escalated further in May when Nigerien security forces reportedly raided Orano’s offices, seized equipment, and arrested a company director. Orano has claimed the Nigerien state took over the mine last year.
Niger joins a growing number of African nations, including Burkina Faso, Mali, and Guinea, in reevaluating foreign mining contracts to increase domestic revenue from the mineral sector.
Niger is the world’s seventh-largest uranium producer and supplies about 15–17% of the uranium powering France’s nuclear energy. The government says nationalizing the mine strengthens its sovereignty and ensures more equitable use of its natural wealth.
