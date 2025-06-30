Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, Mali ink nuclear energy agreement

2025-06-30 05:09:13
(MENAFN) Russia and Mali have signed an agreement to deepen collaboration on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Rosatom announced on Tuesday. The deal, involving the Russian state nuclear company, includes infrastructure development, joint initiatives in healthcare and agriculture, and training programs for Malian specialists.

Alexey Likhachev, head of Rosatom, described the agreement as a major milestone in the strategic relationship between the two nations, highlighting its potential to advance Mali’s energy and scientific progress while creating broad opportunities for both countries.

The agreement follows a meeting on Monday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mali’s interim leader, General Assimi Goita, where they discussed potential future cooperation in areas such as geological exploration, natural resources, energy, logistics, and humanitarian efforts.

This latest deal builds on a memorandum on nuclear cooperation signed in October 2023, signaling the continued strengthening of ties between Russia and Mali.

Rosatom’s wind energy division, NovaWind, is also collaborating with Mali to construct a 200-megawatt solar power plant near Bamako. The $217 million project, announced last year, is expected to increase the country’s electricity output by 10%.

Developing partnerships with African nations remains a key priority for Moscow’s foreign policy, according to Putin adviser Anton Kobyakov. Anatoly Bashkin, head of the Africa Department at Russia’s Foreign Ministry, noted that Rosatom plays a vital role in securing Africa’s energy future.

In October, Burkina Faso also signed an agreement with Rosatom to build a nuclear power plant, following a request by its interim leader at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.

Additionally, Rosatom began construction in January on the fourth unit of Egypt’s El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, a project jointly funded by Russia and Egypt. Rosatom will supply nuclear fuel and provide support in training and plant operation for the first ten years.

