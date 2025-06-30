403
PALMA DEVELOPMENT COMMENCES ENABLING WORKS FOR WEST RESIDENCE AT SERENIA DISTRICT IN JUMEIRAH ISLANDS
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 30 June 2025 – Palma Development, one of the pioneering developers in the UAE real estate industry, has announced the appointment of APCC Piling & Marine Contracting to commence shoring and piling works at West Residence, the first residential tower within Serenia District, its AED 5 billion master-planned community located in Jumeirah Islands.
Spanning more than 600,000 sq. ft. of land with a total built-up area of 3.5 million sq. ft., Serenia District will be delivered in phases and will comprise six distinct towers integrated around an immersive lifestyle offering. Residents will benefit from a dedicated lifestyle building, the Serenia Signature Clubhouse, an amenity-rich podium level, the Serenity Lake, and extensive landscaping that promotes wellness, leisure, and community connection.
Designed by Nikken Sekkei, Japan’s leading architectural firm and the third-largest globally, the community draws inspiration from the Japanese Ireko philosophy, blending serenity, simplicity, and the mindful use of space.
In his comments, Omar Derbas, Executive Director, Development & Engineering at Palma Development, said: “We are pleased with the appointment of APCC Piling & Marine Contracting, whose proven expertise and professionalism we experienced firsthand during the initial construction phase of Serenia Living at Palm Jumeirah. Their proven track record with us gives us complete confidence in their continued ability to deliver exceptional results. This project is set to become a benchmark in urban living, offering a unique lifestyle experience complemented by world-class amenities. At Palma Development, we remain committed to delivering our projects on schedule while contributing to Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape.”
Ideally located in Jumeirah Islands, Serenia District offers the perfect balance between urban living and seclusion, just minutes from JLT, DMCC, Uptown, and Dubai Marina. The community is interwoven with 20 kilometres of walkways, encouraging an active, outdoors-oriented lifestyle. Architectural elegance is further enhanced by a dynamic starlight façade, inspired by natural elements and designed to evolve beautifully from day into night.
