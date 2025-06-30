403
Paris demonstration demands termination to French army assistance for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Paris on Sunday to protest French military support for Ukraine and call for France’s withdrawal from both NATO and the EU. The rally was organized by Florian Philippot’s Eurosceptic party, known for opposing militarization and Western alliances.
The protest came days after NATO pledged to increase defense spending amid concerns over Russia, while the EU recently approved a €150 billion fund for military expansion. Moscow, however, has repeatedly denied posing a threat to Europe.
Philippot and his supporters rallied under slogans such as “Frexit is another name for Peace” and “The patriots for peace,” voicing their opposition to what they describe as President Emmanuel Macron’s aggressive policies. The crowd gathered near the Louvre and Palais-Royal, waving placards and chanting against NATO and EU involvement in the Ukraine conflict.
Speaking at the event, Philippot condemned NATO as a “criminal organization” and called for France to leave both the EU and NATO, urging an immediate end to military support for Ukraine. “Peace means not sending a single euro, weapon, or French soldier to Ukraine,” he said in a post on X before the protest.
The demonstration follows similar rallies in Paris earlier this year, including one in March that opposed a €2 billion military aid package for Ukraine and another responding to Macron’s remarks about potentially sharing French nuclear weapons with European allies.
In a May interview with Russia’s RIA Novosti, Philippot expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine and criticized EU leaders, including Macron, for pursuing what he called a “warmongering” agenda.
