Why Centre Failed To Act Against Telangana Govt, KTR's Poser To Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, June 29 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday demanded to know why the BJP-led government at the Centre failed to order an investigation into the corruption allegations against the Congress government in Telangana.

Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged at a public meeting in Nizamabad that the Congress government in Telangana has become“ATM” for the Congress high command, Rama Rao wanted to know why he did not act upon it.“What is stopping the Centre from initiating a probe through the CBI or ED?” asked KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known.

Alleging a covert understanding between the BJP and Congress, KTR said,“In Delhi, they stage a mock fight. In Telangana, they strike secret deals. Is BJP shielding Revanth Reddy because it cannot take on BRS alone?”

He reminded that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once accused the Congress of running a“RR Tax” scam in Telangana, but no investigation was initiated.“If you only make allegations during visits, but allow Congress to loot in broad daylight, what message are you sending to the people?” he asked.

The BRS leader also took strong exception to what he described as an orchestrated campaign to defame the Kaleshwaram Project, which played a pivotal role in making Telangana the top rice-producing state in the country.“It is unfortunate that a landmark irrigation initiative like Kaleshwaram is being targeted purely for political gain,” he said.

On the BJP's developmental record in the state, KTR noted,“Despite eight BJP MPs and two Union Ministers from Telangana, not a single project has been given national status. No IIT, IIM, or central medical institute has been granted. This discrimination hasn't gone unnoticed.”

He also ridiculed the Centre's repeated“launches” of the Turmeric Board, pointing out that Union Minister Piyush Goyal had already virtually inaugurated it earlier this year.“Now Amit Shah is cutting ribbons for the same office set up in a building constructed by former Chief Minister KCR. Not a single rupee was allocated in the budget. Even a permanent building hasn't been sanctioned,” KTR said.

The BRS leader further accused the BJP of betraying Telangana through multiple acts. He mentioned that it scrapped the Bayyaram Steel Plant, meant to provide employment to tribal youth, cancelled Hyderabad's ITIR project, which would have been a game-changer, pushed forward Andhra Pradesh's Banakacharla project, while curbing Telangana farmers' water rights and privatising operations of Kazipet Coach Factory, thereby dashing youth employment hopes in Warangal.

“Since coming to power at the Centre, the BJP has treated Telangana with hostility. The people have rejected them before and will continue to do so,” he added.