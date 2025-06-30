Maa Box Office Collection Day 3: Kajol's Horror Thriller Earns THIS Check Here
Kajol's horror film 'Maa' had a decent opening weekend. The film earned 4.65 crore on its opening day, while Saturday's collection increased to 6 crore. Early Sunday figures are around 6.75 crore
Kajol's supernatural horror drama received mixed reactions. It competes with KGF Chapter 2, Taare Zameen Par, and Housefull 5.This might be the reason for Maa's lower opening. The film earned 4.65 crore on its first day, considered decent for a low-budget movie.On Saturday, June 28th, the film saw a 29.03% jump, earning ₹6 crore in India.On Sunday, June 29th, the film recorded lower occupancy in morning shows, potentially impacting the opening weekend figures. The overall Hindi occupancy rate for Maa on Sunday was 30.99%.According to Sacnilk, Kajol's film earned ₹6.75 crore (early estimates) on its third day. Despite the slow pace, being a Sunday has raised hopes.Adding up the 3-day collection of the horror movie Maa, the total reaches ₹17.40 crore.
