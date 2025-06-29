Jyoti World Drives Metal-To-Plastic Shift In Global Water Systems With Advanced Engineered Plastics

Fluid Engineering with Advanced Engineered Plastics

Jyoti World leverages EcoVadis“Committed” ESG rating and 400,000+ sq ft facility to deliver high-performance plastic components for pumps, valves & filters.

- Mr. Raju Desai, Director, Jyoti World Private Limited

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As municipalities and agricultural sectors worldwide face water stress, aging infrastructure and sustainability mandates, precision-engineered plastics are emerging as a cost-effective alternative to metal in critical fluid systems. Jyoti World Private Limited , a 60-year-old India-based contract manufacturer, is at the forefront of this transformation, supplying injection-molded components for pumps, valves and filters used in municipal water delivery, irrigation and water-reuse applications.

Material Innovation Meets Infrastructure Needs

Parts traditionally cast from metal-impellers, volutes, diffusers and structural housings-are now being reimagined in advanced polymers to enhance wear and corrosion resistance, achieve lightweighting and improve energy efficiency. Jyoti World works with fluid engineering OEMs to:

- Design and validate high-stress components for centrifugal, submersible, turbine and dosing pumps

- Develop custom polymer compounds for UV, chemical and pressure resistance

- Optimize part geometry for balance, flow performance and long service life

Integrated Manufacturing Ecosystem

- Located near Vapi, Gujarat, India the 400,000+ sq ft campus features:

- 50+ injection molding machines (60 T–1200 T), including high-tonnage presses for large pump bodies

- In-house tool room and mold making to safeguard customer IP

- In-house Polymer compounding lines for tailored material properties

- Post-molding services: ultrasonic welding, insert molding, CNC plastic machining & pad printing

This end-to-end capability enables seamless transfer from concept through series production and on-site validation.

Compliance and Global Acceptance

While Jyoti World does not assemble finished pump systems, its components support OEMs in securing approvals under major standards:

- KTW, DVGW, W270 (Germany)

- ACS, AFNOR XP P41-250 (France)

- WRAS (UK)

- NSF/ANSI 61 (USA)

By aligning material selection and processing with these benchmarks, OEMs accelerate time-to-market across diverse regions.

Emphasizing ESG and Sustainable Manufacturing

In April 2025, Jyoti World earned the EcoVadis“Committed” rating, reflecting rigorous environmental, social and governance practices. This certification validates the company's approach to sustainable plastics manufacturing and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for ESG-driven customers.

Supporting a Greener Pumping Ecosystem

Beyond material innovation, Jyoti World champions sustainability by:

- Utilizing recyclable and eco-friendly polymers

- Collaborating on end-of-life take-back programs

- Reducing part weight to lower energy consumption in motorized systems

These measures help fluid OEMs reduce total lifecycle costs and carbon footprints without sacrificing performance.

International Engagement at K 2025

Jyoti World will showcase its fluid engineering solutions at K 2025 in Düsseldorf (Oct 8–15, 2025). Visit Booth BH 25, Hall 8b, to explore examples of high-flow pump components and discuss custom material and design partnerships.

About Jyoti World Private Limited

Established in 1959, Jyoti World is a vertically integrated contract manufacturer specializing in plastic injection molding, profile extrusion, polymer compounding and in-house tooling. Serving industries from fluid engineering and EV charging to telecommunications and home appliances, the company supports global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers under ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 systems.

