Dr. Anthony Clark Releases NEW 52-Week Devotional, 'True Word Devotional: A Daily Guide To Truth That Frees'

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author, entrepreneur, WYNC 1540AM visionary, and public figure Dr. Anthony Clark has officially released his newest publication, True Word Devotional: A Daily Guide to Truth that Frees. The devotional is now available to readers worldwide through Amazon, offering a year-long guide rooted in scripture, personal reflection, and spiritual discipline. Designed to encourage deeper faith and daily connection with God, the 125-page book delivers a structured approach to growth in Christ for individuals and groups alike.

True Word Devotional, published by AMC Consultants Global, takes readers on a transformative journey through 52 weeks of Bible-based teachings. Each month centers around a distinct biblical theme, such as judgment, praise, grace, forgiveness, and community, with four focused lessons for every month. These weekly lessons include curated scripture readings, reflective questions, and guided prayer practices that are intended to shape the reader's heart and understanding. Through this structure, the devotional aims to provide more than just spiritual encouragement, it functions as a tool for consistent discipleship and intentional growth.

Dr. Clark said the inspiration behind the devotional was rooted in a desire to help believers build strong foundations in truth.“We are living in a time where distractions and challenges are everywhere,” Clark said.“This devotional was created to help people develop a meaningful and consistent devotional life that's grounded in the Word of God. It is not about checking off a box; it's about transformation through truth.” With a voice that speaks both to new believers and seasoned Christians, the devotional encourages readers to dive into scripture with fresh eyes, pray with boldness, and reflect honestly on their walk with God.

Released earlier this month, True Word Devotional is already drawing attention for its practical structure and heartfelt content. The book is uniquely suited for personal use, as well as for small group study, church devotionals, or family discussions. By focusing on one theme per month, the devotional helps readers reflect intentionally rather than rushing through content. Each section builds upon the last, creating a progressive and layered journey toward spiritual maturity. Readers are challenged to look inward, grow upward, and reach outward, all while staying grounded in biblical truth.

In a world where people are often overwhelmed and spiritually disconnected, Clark's devotional offers a clear and reliable path to regain focus and renew purpose. The lessons throughout the book are not just theoretical, they are deeply practical. Readers are encouraged to apply what they learn to their daily lives, making space for honesty with God and actionable growth. Clark believes this intentional rhythm can help people grow closer to God and become more equipped to face the challenges of life with strength and wisdom.

“This devotional is about helping people live God's Word, not just read it,” Clark said.“It is meant to strengthen you in seasons of uncertainty and empower you in seasons of joy. It's designed to be a companion for the entire year, guiding you week after week to be more aligned with God's truth and purpose for your life.”

Clark is no stranger to ministry and public influence. Known for his involvement in music as a Stellar-nominated artist with The Clark Brothers, and respected in business and faith-based circles alike, he brings both spiritual depth and personal authenticity to his work. True Word Devotional represents his continued commitment to building the body of Christ through teaching, encouragement, and biblically grounded resources. He describes the devotional as“a call to intimacy with God and intentional living.”

Available now on Amazon, True Word Devotional has already begun receiving positive feedback from early readers who describe it as powerful, accessible, and impactful. It is especially useful for those looking to reset their devotional life, develop spiritual discipline, or find encouragement in uncertain times. Whether read alone during quiet time, used in small groups or ministries, or given as a gift to someone in need of hope and guidance, the devotional provides a consistent and biblically sound framework for drawing closer to God.

Readers are encouraged to purchase their copy of True Word Devotional: A Daily Guide to Truth that Frees by visiting Amazon. By beginning the 52-week journey today, individuals will gain access to the timeless truths of scripture in a format that is digestible, challenging, and deeply rewarding. As Clark notes,"This book is for anyone who wants to take their faith seriously and draw nearer to God with clarity and commitment."



True Word Devotional

