Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lebanese military captures Leader of IS

Lebanese military captures Leader of IS


2025-06-29 08:11:52
(MENAFN) The Lebanese Army has apprehended a senior figure believed to be the current leader of the Islamic State (IS) group in Lebanon, marking a notable advancement in the country’s fight against terrorism.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the army identified the suspect by his initials "R.F." and his alias "Qassoura." His arrest followed a series of intelligence-led operations targeting IS networks within Lebanon.

Authorities discovered a stockpile of weapons, ammunition, electronic devices, and materials suspected to be linked to drone manufacturing in his possession.

Qassoura assumed leadership of the IS faction in Lebanon after the detention of his predecessor, Abu Said al-Shami, along with other senior members on December 27, 2024.

This arrest occurred shortly after a suicide bombing at a church in neighboring Syria that claimed at least 25 lives, an attack attributed to IS by Syrian officials.

While IS maintains a smaller footprint in Lebanon compared to Syria and Iraq, the group, alongside other extremist organizations, has periodically engaged in conflicts with the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah, particularly in the northern and eastern parts of Lebanon.

MENAFN29062025000045017281ID1109737907

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search