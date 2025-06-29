403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Uganda’s Museveni Hints at Re-Election Bid
(MENAFN) Uganda’s long-serving head of state, Yoweri Museveni, has indicated he may pursue another presidential term in the national polls scheduled for next year.
At 80 years old, Museveni is among the globe’s longest-reigning heads of government.
He and his political faction, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), have governed Uganda since seizing control in 1986.
Posting on X on Saturday, Museveni stated that Uganda has passed through five distinct "phases of development" since 1986.
He emphasized that the current focus of the NRM is to expand Uganda’s economy to achieve a gross domestic product of USD500 billion within half a decade.
He also called on newly selected NRM district leaders to uphold fairness and resist engaging in corrupt practices.
The veteran East African statesman said he motivated party affiliates to support individuals “who truly understand” the values and vision of the NRM.
He also issued a warning against choosing individuals “driven by personal agendas instead of focusing on the national interest.”
Uganda became an independent nation in October 1962.
However, it was soon destabilized under the notorious eight-year dictatorship of Idi Amin.
Following Amin’s ousting, Apollo Milton Obote assumed power in 1981.
Museveni later accused Obote of election fraud, which led him to launch an armed rebellion.
After securing victory in 1986, Museveni assumed the presidency.
At 80 years old, Museveni is among the globe’s longest-reigning heads of government.
He and his political faction, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), have governed Uganda since seizing control in 1986.
Posting on X on Saturday, Museveni stated that Uganda has passed through five distinct "phases of development" since 1986.
He emphasized that the current focus of the NRM is to expand Uganda’s economy to achieve a gross domestic product of USD500 billion within half a decade.
He also called on newly selected NRM district leaders to uphold fairness and resist engaging in corrupt practices.
The veteran East African statesman said he motivated party affiliates to support individuals “who truly understand” the values and vision of the NRM.
He also issued a warning against choosing individuals “driven by personal agendas instead of focusing on the national interest.”
Uganda became an independent nation in October 1962.
However, it was soon destabilized under the notorious eight-year dictatorship of Idi Amin.
Following Amin’s ousting, Apollo Milton Obote assumed power in 1981.
Museveni later accused Obote of election fraud, which led him to launch an armed rebellion.
After securing victory in 1986, Museveni assumed the presidency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment