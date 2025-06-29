RCB Pacer Yash Dayal Accused Of Exploitation On Pretext Of Marriage By Ghaziabad Woman

A woman from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has filed a complaint against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal, alleging exploitation on the pretext of marriage. The complaint was lodged through the online grievance portal, IGRS.

The woman claims to have been in a five-year relationship with Dayal, during which she was emotionally, mentally, and physically exploited. She alleges that Dayal misled her with promises of marriage, introducing her to his family as their daughter-in-law, which gained her trust.

"For the last five years, the complainant was in a relationship with a cricketer. The man emotionally, mentally and physically exploited her by misleading her with the promise of marriage. He introduced the complainant to his family as their daughter-in-law, which made her trust him completely," the complaint reads.

However, when confronted, Dayal allegedly physically and mentally harassed her. The woman also discovered that Dayal was involved in similar relationships with other women, making her emotionally and financially dependent on him.

No action taken

Despite contacting the women's helpline number on June 14, the woman claims that the matter did not progress at the police station level. Due to financial and social constraints, she has sought help from the Chief Minister's office, seeking justice and requesting a prompt and impartial investigation.

Evidence submitted

The woman claims to have evidence, including chats, screenshots, video calls, and photos, to support her allegations. She hopes that taking action against Dayal will not only bring her justice but also serve as a warning to others who may be victims of similar exploitation.

Yash Dayal, 27, was part of RCB's IPL 2025 title-winning team, taking 13 wickets in 15 matches. He has represented Uttar Pradesh in domestic formats but is yet to make his India debut.