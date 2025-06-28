Incoming Target Downed Near Dnipro Likely Launched By Russia's Su-34 Air Force
"An air target was spotted, which had been launched from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region by a warplane, likely a Su-34. These are the very planes that were recently destroyed by the Security Service, as reported yesterday," Ihnat said.
He noted that the air target flew more than 100 km before it was shot down by air defenses some 15 km from Dnipro.Read also: Russia's modernized ballistic missiles now harder to intercept – Ihnat
According to the official, experts are yet to identify the type of the intercepted target, which Ihnat suggests could be a new model Russia is now testing out.
As Ukrinform reported, an explosion was heard in the suburbs of Dnipro amid an air raid on Saturday. Shortly before that, the Air Force warned of guided bombs being launched by Russian tactical aircraft toward Dnipropetrovsk region.
