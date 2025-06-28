Shmyhal, Duda Discuss Strengthening Ukrainian Air Defense And Sanctions Against Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Shmyhal said this in a post on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

"I am glad to welcome President Duda to Kyiv on the 29th anniversary of Ukraine's Constitution. I thanked him for his personal efforts to support our country in the defense, humanitarian and economic spheres in the face of Russia's armed aggression," Shmyhal said.

He also congratulated Duda on receiving the Order of Liberty, one of the highest honors of the Ukrainian state, from the President of Ukraine.

"This is a worthy honor for Duda's contribution to Ukraine's stability. We appreciate the President's consistent position on the European integration and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of our country," the Prime Minister said.

“Duda assured that he would continue to promote the development of bilateral relations between our countries,” Shmyhal recalled.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister also briefed the Polish president on the daily Russian drone attacks targeting Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

“Russia is increasing its missile launches and employing combined strikes involving both ballistic and cruise missiles. That's why reinforcing our air defense remains the number one priority. We look forward to Poland's continued participation in strengthening Ukrainian air defense,” Shmyhal stated.

He added that the two leaders also discussed the situation along the frontline and Ukraine's pressing defense needs.

“We expect further support from Europe-especially through the SAFE program and the ReArm Europe plan, which are key EU security and defense initiatives. We are committed to making effective use of these tools to enhance our defense production,” the Prime Minister noted.

Additionally, the parties addressed the need to further strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation.

“I emphasized the importance of introducing the 18th package of sanctions. They must be stronger and more tangible to increase pressure on the aggressor and force Russia to sit down at the negotiating table on the terms of a just peace,” Shmyhal said.

stresses readiness of Polish businesses to rebuild Ukraine, cooperate in defense industr

The leaders also discussed the issue of frozen Russian assets.

“We are grateful for the launch of the ERA program, which is a help to our economy. However, this is not enough. It is necessary to find a clear political and legal mechanism for the full confiscation of these assets, with their subsequent use to rebuild Ukraine and strengthen both our and Europe's security,” he noted.

The Prime Minister also thanked Poland and the Polish people for their unwavering support and solidarity during Ukraine's most difficult moments.“We are stronger together,” Shmyhal concluded.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, on Saturday, June 28, President Duda-whose term concludes on August 5-arrived in Kyiv for an official visit. Following Poland's recent presidential elections, Karol Nawrocki, head of the Institute of National Remembrance, was elected to succeed Duda and will assume office on August 6.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram