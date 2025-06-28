403
Iran officially agrees on ceasefire with Israel
(MENAFN) Iran has officially agreed to a ceasefire with Israel, stating that its military goals have been accomplished, according to the Iranian Supreme National Security Council. Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced a truce following nearly two weeks of reciprocal attacks, claiming both Israel and Iran contacted him "almost simultaneously" to declare peace, which he said would benefit the Middle East and the wider world.
Iran’s top security body declared a national decision to halt hostilities against Israel and its allies but warned that its military remains alert and ready to respond decisively if the ceasefire is broken. The statement highlighted Iran’s recent military actions, including missile strikes on a US base in Qatar and attacks on Israel, which it described as a “humiliating and exemplary” response forcing Israel to accept defeat and cease aggression unilaterally.
Israel confirmed its acceptance of the ceasefire hours later. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office pledged to respond strongly to any violations and expressed gratitude to Trump and the US military for their support in striking Iranian targets and countering Iran’s nuclear threat. Netanyahu reported to his cabinet that Israel had neutralized immediate existential threats from Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.
Russia welcomed the ceasefire and expressed hope it will hold. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the ceasefire aligns with Russia’s longstanding calls for peace throughout the conflict.
