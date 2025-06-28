Bao Tran speaking at IAM Live: Patent Transactions 2024

Patent Attorney Bao Tran of PowerPatent

PowerPatent Unveils Innovative AI-Driven Solutions for University Technology Transfer Office Patent Portfolio Management

- Jaime Gilchrist, CEO DataFair

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PowerPatent, a leader in AI-powered patent drafting and management solutions, today announced the launch of its University Technology Transfer Management (UTTM) software suite. This comprehensive set of tools is designed to revolutionize how university technology transfer offices (TTOs) manage their patent portfolios, identify licensing opportunities, and commercialize intellectual property.

The UATM suite integrates several cutting-edge features to address the unique challenges faced by university TTOs:

AI-Powered Portfolio Analysis and Valuation

Categorizes patents based on technology type, market potential, and commercial viability

Identifies high-value IP assets and emerging technology trends within the portfolio

Automated Licensing Prospect Identification

Utilizes advanced algorithms to match patents with potential licensees or partners

Analyzes market data and industry trends to generate ranked lists of prospective licensees

Comprehensive IP Lifecycle Management

Streamlines invention disclosure, patent application, and prosecution processes

Automates renewal and maintenance fee tracking

Marketing and Outreach Automation

Generates customized marketing materials for each technology

Facilitates automated email campaigns to potential licensees

Data Visualization and Reporting

Provides intuitive dashboards for analyzing technology landscapes and tracking KPIs

Generates comprehensive reports for stakeholders and university leadership

Collaboration and Integration Features

Offers a cloud-based platform for seamless stakeholder communication

Integrates with existing university systems and government reporting tools like iEdison

To identify prospects and commercial advantages for potential licensees, PowerPatent's UTTM software generates a comprehensive canvas for each patent family. This canvas serves as a strategic visualization tool, combining the patent family tree with market and technology insights. The canvas highlights key technological features, potential applications across industries, and market trends relevant to the patent family. It also includes a section on competitive landscape, showing how the patented technology compares to existing solutions. This visual representation allows technology transfer offices to quickly identify potential licensees by matching the patent's capabilities with industry needs. The canvas also outlines possible commercial advantages, such as cost savings, performance improvements, or new market opportunities, which can be used as talking points when discussing licensing opportunities with prospects. By presenting this information in a clear, visually appealing format, the canvas facilitates more productive conversations with potential licensees and helps TTOs articulate the value proposition of their patent portfolios more effectively.

PowerPatent Customer Lead Cephas Doc noted: "We're thrilled to bring our expertise in AI and patent management to the university technology transfer space. Our UTTM suite empowers TTOs to maximize the value of their intellectual property and accelerate the commercialization of groundbreaking research."

The launch of PowerPatent's UATM suite represents a significant advancement in university patent portfolio management. By leveraging AI and automation, PowerPatent aims to help universities streamline their IP processes, identify more licensing opportunities, and ultimately increase the impact of their research through successful technology transfer.

This solution augments PowerPatent's solution enabling a direct conversion from a research/technical publication to non-provisional patent application. The total solution makes the patenting process manageable, even for those who aren't patent experts. While scientific papers are thorough, patent applications require specific details about how the invention works, functions, and solves a problem. PowerPatent's publication to patent application solution addresses university IP portfolio issues in a cost-effective manner. The direct conversion from a research/technical publication to non-provisional patent application works as follows:

1. Seamless Upload and Analysis

The process begins with the simple upload of a scientific paper in PDF format. PowerPatent's AI analyzes the document, extracting key elements such as figures, tables, and text, as shown in the screenshots. This automated analysis saves time and reduces the risk of human error, ensuring that all relevant information is captured accurately.

2. Automated Claim Generation

One of the most critical components of a patent application is the claims section, which defines the scope of legal protection. PowerPatent's AI generates a preliminary set of claims based on the content of the uploaded paper. These claims are designed to capture the invention's novelty and inventive step, providing a solid foundation for further refinement by TTO staff or external counsel.

3. Figure Extraction and Annotation

Figures play a crucial role in illustrating an invention's features and functionality. PowerPatent extracts all figures from the PDF and allows users to annotate each figure with a parts list. This feature ensures that every aspect of the invention is clearly documented and easily understood by patent examiners.

4. Structured Patent Application Drafting

Once the analysis and annotations are complete, PowerPatent organizes the content into a proper patent application format. This includes sections such as background, summary, detailed description, claims, and drawings. The software ensures that all elements are logically structured and compliant with patent office guidelines.

5. Inventor Review and Collaboration

After generating the draft, PowerPatent facilitates collaboration between inventors, TTO staff, and external counsel through its cloud-based platform. Users can review and edit the draft in real-time, ensuring that all stakeholders have input into the final application before filing.

Converting scientific publications into patent applications is an essential, albeit complex, process for university technology transfer offices (TTOs) that want to maximize the commercial impact of academic research.

By understanding the distinct requirements of patents compared to publications, selecting research with patent potential, and working closely with researchers, TTOs can translate groundbreaking discoveries into valuable intellectual property.

Incorporating strategic steps, such as thorough prior art searches, well-crafted claims, and leveraging AI tools, streamlines this process. Drafting a patent that balances technical detail with legally sound claims can turn scientific ideas into protected innovations with commercial applications. International filings expand the invention's reach, allowing universities to tap into global markets while enhancing their reputations for innovation.

As the bridge between academia and industry, TTOs have a unique role in protecting and promoting research. This guide equips TTOs with the knowledge to navigate the patenting process effectively, making it easier to support researchers, protect innovations, and ultimately bring more university-developed technology into the world.

Why Convert Publications to Patent Applications?

1. Protecting Novelty and Inventiveness under First-To-File Deadline

Filing a patent application before publishing ensures that the invention's novelty is preserved. This is crucial because any prior public disclosure can be used as prior art against a patent application, potentially invalidating it. By filing a provisional or non-provisional application first, TTOs can secure an early filing date, which acts as a safeguard against subsequent disclosures. With the attention paid by TTO personnel on the claims at the time of provisional filing, the case is focused for Section 112 support and description requirements.

2. Strategic Use of Non-Provisional Patent Applications as filed Provisional Applications

Provisional applications offer a cost-effective way to establish an early priority date without the need for formal patent claims or detailed descriptions required in non-provisional applications. They provide a 12-month period during which researchers can refine their inventions and assess commercial viability before committing to the higher costs of a non-provisional application. PowerPatent provides a non-provisional application that can be filed as a provisional to provide life extension and a year to refine the invention before conversion as a non-provisional application. Since the provisional application is already formatted as a patent application due to PowerPatent's transformation, the resulting provisional application can easily and inexpensively be converted to a non-provisional by in-house or outside counsel, extending the TTO budget.

3. Cost Management

Transitioning publications into provisional applications can significantly reduce upfront costs associated with IP protection. This approach allows TTOs to defer substantial costs until there is greater certainty about an invention's commercial potential.

4. Enhancing Commercialization Potential

Patents are valuable assets in technology transfer, enhancing the attractiveness of university innovations to potential licensees and investors. By securing patent protection early with non-provisional patent protection filed as a provisional application, TTOs can better position their technologies for licensing deals or startup formation, ultimately increasing the likelihood of successful commercialization.

5. Collaborating with Researchers to Clarify Invention Details

Effective collaboration with researchers is essential for translating dense academic research into a patent-ready format. Researchers often have deep technical knowledge but may not fully understand patent requirements. TTOs can involve researchers as early as possible in the patenting process using PowerPatent's collaboration feature that supports tight communication between the TTO team, the inventors, and outside counsel. For TTOs, working with patent attorneys or agents can help refine the assessment process. These professionals understand patent law intricacies and can offer insights into the invention's patentability. Teams can discuss the goals, key points of the invention, and how it aligns with potential patent claims. Regular communication can keep researchers engaged and invested in the patent process.

For more information about PowerPatent's UTTM suite or to schedule a demo, visit .

About PowerPatent

PowerPatent is a leading provider of AI-powered patent drafting and management solutions. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, PowerPatent's tools help inventors, attorneys, and organizations streamline their IP processes and maximize the value of their intellectual property.

Mary Kimani

PowerPatent

+1 669-232-3440

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Use Technology to Cut IP costs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.