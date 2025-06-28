China County Back To Highest Flood Alert

MENAFN - IANS) Guiyang, June 28 (IANS) Heavy flooding has returned to Rongjiang County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, prompting local authorities to re-activate the highest-level emergency flood response, effective from 12:30 p.m. (local time) on Saturday.

Hydrological forecasts indicate that the Duliu River is expected to reach a peak flood level of 253.5 metres around 5 p.m. on Saturday. This level, which corresponds to a peak flow of 8,360 cubic metres per second, exceeds the guaranteed water level of 251.5 metres.

In response, the local flood control and drought relief headquarters decided to upgrade the flood control emergency response from Level II to Level I, the highest level in the country's four-tier weather warning system.

Local authorities are evacuating residents from affected areas to safer locations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Till now, six people have died due to severe flooding in Rongjiang, according to local flood control authorities.

Since Tuesday, the county had been hit by a severe flood not seen in 50 years, with water levels in several rivers rising rapidly. The peak flow reached 11,360 cubic metres per second.

The flood inundated many low-lying areas and caused significant damage to infrastructure in several townships, resulting in blocked roads, disrupted communications, and stranded residents.

Earlier on June 25, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) allocated 100 million yuan (about $13.95 million) to assist disaster relief efforts in Guizhou.

Guizhou had been affected by a severe flooding disaster, and the national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief launched a Level-IV emergency response on Tuesday.

The fund will be used to restore vital infrastructure and public services in Guizhou, such as roads, flood control systems, hospitals and schools, the NDRC said.

An additional 100 million yuan has been earmarked for the provinces of Guangdong and Hunan, located in southern and central China, respectively, to restore normal production and living order as soon as possible, the NDRC added.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with Level I being the most severe.

As of now, more than 48,900 residents were temporarily evacuated in Rongjiang County and 32,000 in Congjiang County.