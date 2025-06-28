403
Iranian FM states Trump should show respect if he wants deal
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sharply criticized US President Donald Trump on Friday, insisting that any path toward negotiations must begin with a shift in how the American leader addresses Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt followers," Araghchi wrote on social media.
His remarks followed Trump’s declaration that he had halted efforts to ease sanctions on Iran after Khamenei reportedly claimed Tehran had achieved a victory over the US. Responding to Khamenei’s remarks, Trump questioned the truthfulness of Iran’s leader, stating:
"Why would the so-called 'Supreme Leader,' Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so. As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie." He further criticized Iran for being “always so angry, hostile, and unhappy.”
Araghchi, in turn, emphasized Iran’s sovereignty and defiance in the face of foreign pressure.
"The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to ‘Daddy’ to avoid being flattened by our Missiles, do not take kindly to Threats and Insults," he stated.
He further warned that misjudgments could lead to dangerous consequences, asserting:
"If Illusions lead to worse mistakes, Iran will not hesitate to unveil its Real Capabilities, which will certainly END any Delusion about the Power of Iran. Good will begets good will, and respect begets respect."
These exchanges come in the wake of a recent military escalation, during which the US launched significant strikes against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure—dropping bunker-buster bombs on the Fordo facility and deploying submarine-launched missiles at Natanz and Isfahan on June 22.
