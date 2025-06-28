Dahon Founder Showcased New Lineup, Revolutionary Patented Bike Tech At Eurobike 2025
New Product Highlights
K-Feather – Ultralight E-Bike
With an ultra-compact design weighing just 12 kg, the K-Feather integrates a high-density hidden battery and torque sensor for up to 40 km of intelligent power output. Its minimalist design makes it a top choice for urban commuters, and a true fusion of technology and aesthetics.
Télodon C8 AXS – Carbon Frame Folding Bike
DAHON's first single-beam carbon fiber folding road bike features an exclusive internal V-fold mechanism that keeps its folded form as sleek and simple. Combined with patented DELTECH and Super Downtube, it offers enhanced frame stiffness and extended lifetime. Equipped with a SRAM AXS wireless shifting system and UDH, it ensures precise, stable performance at high speeds.
Vélodon C8 Di2 – Carbon Frame Roadbike
Designed with DAHON-V tech, featuring an aerodynamic frame design and Shimano Ultegra Di2 electronic shifting. Frame stiffness is increased by 20–30% compared to standard carbon road bikes, offering a powerful yet agile ride.
DAHON Electric Lineup
DAHON's electric lineup marks a new era in powered cycling. With five series ranging in size and use case, ranging from electric-assist bikes to mopeds, e-motorcycles and e-trikes.
These smart, user-friendly features reflect DAHON's mission to make everyday mobility easier, smarter, and more enjoyable.
Visit DAHON at Booth A12, Hall 12 during June 25 – 29, 2025.
SOURCE DAHON
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
