Landslide Fatalities in Colombia Surge to Twenty-Two
(MENAFN) The death toll from a devastating landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Colombia on June 24 has surged to 22, with authorities reporting eight people still missing as of Friday.
According to a statement from the Antioquia governor’s office, search teams have uncovered more bodies in the Bello and Altos de Oriente neighborhoods of Medellín, where the landslide wreaked havoc.
The governor’s office confirmed the total number of casualties now stands at 22, with ongoing efforts to locate the eight individuals who remain unaccounted for. A total of 391 personnel are engaged in the search-and-rescue operation, working tirelessly to recover the victims trapped beneath the debris.
The statement also underscored the danger faced by many homes built on steep terrain, classifying them as "high-risk" structures due to their vulnerability to landslides.
Since March, relentless rainfall has caused widespread devastation across Colombia, resulting in significant loss of life and property.
