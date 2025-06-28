Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Landslide Fatalities in Colombia Surge to Twenty-Two

Landslide Fatalities in Colombia Surge to Twenty-Two


2025-06-28 04:25:34
(MENAFN) The death toll from a devastating landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Colombia on June 24 has surged to 22, with authorities reporting eight people still missing as of Friday.

According to a statement from the Antioquia governor’s office, search teams have uncovered more bodies in the Bello and Altos de Oriente neighborhoods of Medellín, where the landslide wreaked havoc.

The governor’s office confirmed the total number of casualties now stands at 22, with ongoing efforts to locate the eight individuals who remain unaccounted for. A total of 391 personnel are engaged in the search-and-rescue operation, working tirelessly to recover the victims trapped beneath the debris.

The statement also underscored the danger faced by many homes built on steep terrain, classifying them as "high-risk" structures due to their vulnerability to landslides.

Since March, relentless rainfall has caused widespread devastation across Colombia, resulting in significant loss of life and property.

MENAFN28062025000045017169ID1109735122

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search