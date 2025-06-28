Philippines: Magnitude 5 Earthquake Hits Cagayan's Dalupiri Island
A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Dalupiri Island in Calayan, Cagayan on Friday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
The tectonic earthquake occurred at 10.45am (6.45am UAE time) at a depth of 31km.
Intensity 1 was felt in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, while instrumental Intensities 4 and 1 were recorded in Calayan, Cagayan and Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte.
Traditional or "reported" intensity reflects how people experience the quake, while instrumental intensity is recorded by devices that measure ground movement.
