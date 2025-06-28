Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Philippines: Magnitude 5 Earthquake Hits Cagayan's Dalupiri Island

Philippines: Magnitude 5 Earthquake Hits Cagayan's Dalupiri Island


2025-06-28 04:16:12
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Dalupiri Island in Calayan, Cagayan on Friday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tectonic earthquake occurred at 10.45am (6.45am UAE time) at a depth of 31km.

Recommended For You

Intensity 1 was felt in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, while instrumental Intensities 4 and 1 were recorded in Calayan, Cagayan and Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Traditional or "reported" intensity reflects how people experience the quake, while instrumental intensity is recorded by devices that measure ground movement.

MENAFN28062025000049011007ID1109735098

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search