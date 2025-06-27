From Near-Death To Healing Hands: Crystal Soleil's Awakening Featured In International Bestselling Book

Crystal Soleil 2025

Crystal Soleil shares her profound near-death experience and healing journey in the #1 international bestseller Whispers of the Soul.

CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Crystal Soleil, founder of Luxe Body Therapy in St. Lucia, shares her powerful near-death experience and spiritual awakening in the newly released anthology, Whispers of the Soul : Stories of Resilience, Awakening, and the Power of Healing from Within. The book became an international #1 bestseller on June 21, 2025, ranking at the top spot in the United States, Canada, Germany, and Australia. It also secured the #1 Hot New Release position in multiple categories in both the U.S. and international markets.Soleil's chapter,“Awakening to My Life's Purpose,” recounts the spiritual transformation that followed a life-threatening medical emergency during what was expected to be a routine dental procedure. Her story navigates the fine line between life and death, and how intuition, family traditions of healing, and divine guidance led her back to health-both physically and spiritually.In her words:“These hands are now my tools to uplift others.” That message-rooted in healing, energy, and sacred service-resonates through her work and the greater mission of the book.Whispers of the Soul is the second anthology from Life Changing Energy and follows the success of its first book, The Call Within. All proceeds from Whispers of the Soul support Brighter Healing Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that advocates for whole body wellness, mind, body and spirit.About Crystal SoleilCrystal Soleil is a licensed Massage Therapist, Energy Healer, and Mindfulness Practitioner from St. Lucia and the founder of Luxe Body Therapy. Her professional background spans banking, insurance, real estate, and design. A former model and dancer, she now combines her lifelong love of artistry and movement with her passion for healing. She creates transformative client experiences through energy alignment and intuitive bodywork, helping individuals reconnect with balance and peace.For media inquiries or to connect with Crystal, email: ...

Vickie Gould

Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy

+1 517-798-6299

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.