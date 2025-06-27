CR Fitness Holdings Opens 86Th Crunch Fitness Location With State-Of-The-Art Facility In Palm Harbor, FL

Crunch Palm Harbor is a brand-new 3.0 location with a modern design that will provide a complete, upscale fitness experience with a focus on quality service. The center features top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment including Olympic squat racks, a group fitness studio, hot studio for yoga and Pilates, pool, Cycle studio, boxing classes, performance turf, dry saunas, HydroMassage®, tanning, and the innovative HIITZoneTM. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned athlete, Crunch Palm Harbor accommodates a variety of fitness goals in a motivating, engaging and welcoming environment for the entire community.

The doors will officially open for workouts this Saturday June 28th at 7am with a grand opening party from 10am-1pm. This celebration will feature a BBQ cook-out, lively party atmosphere, exciting promotions, vendors on site with prizes and giveaways - and most importantly, a look at everything Crunch Fitness has to offer!

Through June 30th, prospective members can go to CrunchPalmHarbor and take advantage of the Grand Opening Offer: Join for just $1 with $0 enrollment fees plus get their First Month Free, and save up to $60 annually! With memberships starting at $9.99 per month, there are plenty of options to meet everyone's fitness goals.

"We're so excited to bring Crunch Fitness to Palm Harbor and continue expanding in our hometown Tampa area," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "This new location is an exciting step forward in our mission to offer high-quality, affordable fitness options to communities across the country."

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC, led by industry veterans Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, now operates 86 Crunch Fitness locations across Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee - with plans to expand into Arizona.

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, and led by a management team with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. CR Fitness is on track to operate 100 locations nationwide by 2026. The company's expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

