Greater Noida News: Supertech Eco Village Residents Assaulted By Guards After Complaining About Power Cut

MENAFN - Live Mint) A group of security personnel and maintenance staff allegedly assaulted residents of Supertech Eco Village 1 in Greater Noida on Thursday night after the latter complained about a prolonged power cut in the residential society.

Several videos, now going viral on social media, show the security personnel hitting some residents with batons and sticks. The videos also show the residents being punched, kicked, and thrashed with batons.

According to a TOI report, the power supply had been interrupted for several hours in the housing society following which several residents approached the security office seeking answers and restoration.

However, the onsite maintenance staff and security guards started assaulting the residents.

Taking cognizance of the incident, DCP Central Noida said that an FIR has been registered at the Bisrakh police station and further necessary action is being taken.“In the Bisrakh police station area, a dispute and scuffle between residents and the maintenance team at Eco Village 1 society over an electricity issue. Bisrakh police have registered an FIR and taken those involved in the assault into custody. Further necessary action is being taken," the DCP said in a message posted on X.

Power bills to get lower in Maharashtra

According to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the state government is set to slash power tariffs by 26 per cent in five years, a PTI report said on Thursday.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Fadnavis on June 25 said that the lowering of power tariffs will start with a 10 per cent cut in the first year. This is the first in the history of the state, he added.

“For the first time in the history of the state, electricity rates will be reduced by 10 per cent in the first year and 26 per cent in five years in phases,” Fadnavis declared on X.

“We are grateful to the Maharashtra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) for giving this verdict on the petition of Mahavitaran,” he added.

MERC petition for power tariff cut: Details

– According to Fadnavis, in a first for the state, Mahavitaran filed a petition to reduce electricity tariffs which was accepted by the MERC.

– The order will cover all three categories: commercial consumers, domestic consumers, and industrial consumers.

– For 70 per cent of consumers using less than 100 units of electricity, a maximum rate reduction of 10 per cent will be achieved, the CM added.

– Fadnavis also said that work on the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana 2.0 is“on a war footing” to ensure day-time and reliable electricity supply to farmers.

–“Along with this, due to the large emphasis on green energy in the power purchase agreements in the coming period, there will be savings in the cost of purchasing electricity,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)