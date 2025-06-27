Cricket Returns To Grenada As West Indies Prepare To Face Australia 5 Day Test Match

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) ST GEORGE'S, Grenada - Grenada is poised to welcome the return of international cricket in grand style, as the island prepares to host the highly anticipated Test Match between the West Indies and Australia from July 3 to 7, 2025, at the National Cricket Stadium. This momentous event marks not only the return of elite sport to the Spice Isle, but a celebration of national pride, Caribbean culture, and sporting heritage.

More than just a match, this Test March signifies the continuation of a storied legacy. Grenadians still recall with pride the unforgettable performance of Junior Murray, the island's own trailblazing West Indies wicketkeeper, whose role in the 1993 victory against Australia remains etched in regional cricket history. As we prepare to welcome Australia back to our shores, fans are invited to honour that legacy and write a thrilling new chapter of memories and milestones.

To rally public excitement and regional engagement ahead of the Test Match, the Grenada Tourism Authority, in collaboration with Cricket West Indies, is rolling out a series of activations across Grenada, Carriacou and the wider Caribbean:



“Vote & Win” Social Media Campaign – Fans can share why they deserve to attend the match, with selected entries receiving complimentary tickets.

Barbados Radio Promotion – A special radio campaign will offer Barbadian listeners a chance to win match tickets.

Branded Merchandise Giveaways – Exclusive cricket-themed items will be distributed at launch events and during island-wide community outreach.

Meet-a-Player Contest – Top-performing student cricketers will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet a member of the West Indies team. “Win a Trip to Barbados” Competition – Where fans can enter to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Barbados by answering fun cricket trivia.

A marquee highlight of the campaign is the two-day School Caravan, scheduled for June 26–27, 2025. This high-energy tour will visit select primary and secondary schools featuring:



Influencers and media personalities from Cricket West Indies;

A DJ truck with live entertainment; Cricket challenges, autograph sessions, giveaways, and interactive games.

As team West Indies prepares to face one of cricket's most formidable opponents, we call on every citizen in Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique to show their support, turn out in numbers and represent the warmth, resilience and hospitality that define our islands.

The post Cricket returns to Grenada as West Indies prepare to face Australia – 5 Day Test Match appeared first on Caribbean News Global .