Sanctioning Russia In NATO's, EU's Interests, Not Just Ukraine's, FM Sybiha Warns
“Today, sanctions against Russia are not just about helping Ukraine. These sanctions are primarily needed by EU and NATO countries themselves to stop the Russian war machine. There is no doubt that Russian killers plan to extend their aggression to other European countries. They are ramping up their defense industry at an unprecedented pace, which poses a threat far beyond Ukraine,” said Sybiha.
The minister warned that Russia is now capable of producing more ammunition than all EU countries combined, making it crucial for Euro-Atlantic partners to severely restrict Russia's ability to manufacture weapons of terror and aggression.
Sybiha added that Ukraine expects the EU to adopt its 18th sanctions package soon. He stressed that sanctions are working, despite what Russian propaganda may claim - which is precisely why Russia is actively trying to weaken or delay them.Read also: Ukraine synchronizing sanctions against Russia with international partners – Zelensky on NSDC decision
As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the EU's 18th sanctions package should target Russian oil, tanker fleets, banks, and the entire supply chains involved in weapons production.
