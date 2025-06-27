Javid Javdani Advocates For Community-Focused Small Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews)



Javid Javdani, San Diego, CA. Entrepreneur and Pharmacist Urges Support for Local Stores That Reflect Cultural Diversity and Community Needs

Entrepreneur and licensed pharmacist Javid Javdani, recently spotlighted in a feature article titled "Javid Javdani: From Pharmacy Director to Food Entrepreneur", is raising awareness about the vital role that small, community-rooted businesses play in strengthening local economies and social connection-especially in ethnically diverse neighborhoods.

With a career that spans two decades in pharmacy and over 15 years as a small business owner, Javdani is speaking out about the need to recognize and support neighborhood businesses that offer more than just products-they offer a sense of belonging.

“People wanted things that reminded them of home,” Javdani said in the article.“We listened to that. Businesses that serve their communities in a personal way deserve to be seen and supported.”

A Personal Story with a Broader Mission

Javdani's journey-from working at car washes and gas stations to becoming Director of Pharmacy at Kindred Hospital, and later, the owner of a thriving grocery store and restaurant-highlights what's possible when practical ambition meets community-minded values.

After buying a small grocery store in 2005, Javdani expanded it to double its size and tailored the inventory to meet the needs of the area's multicultural population. In 2011, he opened Sufi Mediterranean Cuisine, adding a restaurant and catering business that further deepened community engagement.

“I didn't start with a lot,” Javdani said.“But I paid attention. If we want our neighborhoods to grow stronger, we have to support the people building those spaces.”

Why This Matters Now

Small businesses account for 99.9% of all U.S. businesses and employ over 61 million Americans, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Yet, many neighborhood-based and ethnically diverse businesses struggle with visibility, rising costs, and shifting consumer habits.

In multicultural neighborhoods, the loss of community-specific stores can reduce access to culturally significant goods and services-and leave gaps in connection.

“You can't find everything you need at a chain store,” said Javdani.“A store that knows your language, your food, your customs-that's not just convenient. That's part of your identity.”

A Call to Conscious Support

Javdani is not asking for charity-he's asking people to notice what's around them and make intentional choices.

“You don't have to buy everything local,” he says.“But once a week, visit a small business in your neighborhood. Talk to the owner. Try something new. That's how communities grow.”

He's also encouraging young professionals, especially those with immigrant backgrounds, to consider entrepreneurship.

“You don't need a perfect plan. Start small, be flexible, and always serve with care,” he advises.“The best opportunities are often right in front of you.”

What You Can Do Today



Shop Local – Seek out nearby stores and restaurants that reflect your community's diversity.

Start Conversations – Talk with small business owners. Learn what they offer and share their story.

Invest in Learning – If you're thinking about starting something of your own, begin with a skill you already have and build from there. Be Present – Your support doesn't always have to be financial. A recommendation, a review, or a referral can go a long way.

To read more, visit the website here .

About Javid Javdani:

Javid Javdani is a licensed pharmacist and entrepreneur based in San Diego, CA. He holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of the Pacific and has served in leadership roles in hospital and retail pharmacy. He is the owner of a multicultural grocery store and the restaurant Sufi Mediterranean Cuisine, which serves as a hub for the local community.

