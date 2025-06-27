Qatar Airways Confirms Resumption Of Full Operations To Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: In a travel alert on its website, Qatar Airways has announced the resumption of full operations to Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan, following the lifting of the recent airspace restrictions in the region.

. In Iraq, airspace has now reopened for overflights and operations to/from the following airports:

- Baghdad Airport (BGW) from June 30

- Erbil Airport (EBL) from July 1

- Sulaymaniyah Airport (ISU) from July 2

- Najaf Airport (NJF) from July 2

- Basra Airport (BSR) from July 3



. In Lebanon, Qatar Airways will resume its full schedule to Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) from July 1, following a period of limited service.

. In Jordan, full operations to Queen Alia International Airport (AMM) will also resume from July 1.

Over 20,000 passengers from 90 diverted flights put on new flights within 24 hours: Qatar Airways CEO

Read Also

Meanwhile, flights to Iran and Syria remain temporarily suspended. Qatar Airways said it continues to monitor the situation and will provide further updates as they become available. The airline urges passengers to check the status of their flight and travel alerts on qatarairways .