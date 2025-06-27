Qatar Airways Confirms Resumption Of Full Operations To Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan
Doha: In a travel alert on its website, Qatar Airways has announced the resumption of full operations to Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan, following the lifting of the recent airspace restrictions in the region.
. In Iraq, airspace has now reopened for overflights and operations to/from the following airports:
- Baghdad Airport (BGW) from June 30
- Erbil Airport (EBL) from July 1
- Sulaymaniyah Airport (ISU) from July 2
- Najaf Airport (NJF) from July 2
- Basra Airport (BSR) from July 3
. In Lebanon, Qatar Airways will resume its full schedule to Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) from July 1, following a period of limited service.
. In Jordan, full operations to Queen Alia International Airport (AMM) will also resume from July 1.Read Also
-
Over 20,000 passengers from 90 diverted flights put on new flights within 24 hours: Qatar Airways CEO
Meanwhile, flights to Iran and Syria remain temporarily suspended. Qatar Airways said it continues to monitor the situation and will provide further updates as they become available. The airline urges passengers to check the status of their flight and travel alerts on qatarairways .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment