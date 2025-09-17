Daily Brief, September 17: World Leaders Wish PM Modi On 75Th Birthday, Varun Chakravarthy Becomes No.1 T20 Bowler - Top 10 Headlines Today

From global leaders wishing PM Modi on his 75th birthday to demand for fresh probe in Air India plane crash, today's top news covers national, business, sports and entertainment updates. Patna HC ordered Congress to remove an AI-generated video of PM Modi's mother. India's e-commerce logistics sector is projected to grow at 16% CAGR by 2030, while exports to the US fell sharply due to tariff hikes. Lionel Messi gifted his signed World Cup jersey to Modi. Varun Chakravarthy rose to the top T20I bowler rankings. Here's a brief of the top 10 headlines today:

1. PM Modi's 75th Birthday: Meloni, Netanyahu, Putin and Other World Leaders Extend Warm Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, September 17, he received a wave of warm greetings on his birthday from world leaders recognising his contribution to India and global diplomacy. Leaders from several nations expressed their best wishes, acknowledging PM Modi's leadership, vision and efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

Several world leaders such as Giorgia Meloni, Benjamin Netanyahu, Vladimir Putin and Rishi Sunak sent warm wishes, praising his leadership, vision and contributions to strengthening bilateral and global ties.

2. Air India Crash: Pilot's Father Rejects Mental Health Claims, Demands New Probe

The father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots of the ill-fated Air India Dreamliner that crashed near Gujarat's Ahmedabad in June, has demanded a new, formal probe into the accident. He strongly disagrees with the preliminary findings of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), saying they have damaged his son's reputation.

On June 12, Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad. The plane was heading to London Gatwick. All 12 crew members and 229 of the 230 passengers aboard died, making it one of India's worst aviation disasters. The investigation is still ongoing, but the preliminary report raised suspicions that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was under extreme psychological pressure and might have been thinking of suicide.

3. Patna HC Asks Congress To Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother From Social Media

The Patna High Court has asked the Congress to remove the AI-generated video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, Heeraben Modi, from all social media platforms. Bihar Congress had sparked a political storm after posting an AI-generated video on X that showed characters resembling PM Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who was lambasting him over his politics, in a staged, dream-like exchange. The 36-second clip, marked“AI GENERATED,” was widely shared online, seen by the BJP as a personal attack ahead of the Bihar elections.

PM Modi stated that he had never imagined that such an act would take place on the tradition-rich land of Bihar. He also termed mothers as everyone's "self-respect" and "world".

4. Supreme Court Clears Global Ayyappa Sangamam Amid Political Criticism

The Supreme Court has permitted the conduct of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, affirming that the event can proceed without interfering with the Kerala High Court's prior order. The top court emphasized that the gathering must adhere strictly to the objectives of the Sangamam and any issues arising during the event will be the responsibility of the Travancore Devaswom Board. Complaints, if any, must be addressed to the High Court, and the event must follow the conditions already laid down by the High Court.

The petitioners had sought a stay on the Sangamam, arguing that the gathering carried political motives and violated forest regulations along the banks of the Pampa river. The petition, filed by VC Ajikumar, Ajeesh Gopi, and Dr. P.S. Mahendrakumar, contended that the High Court had not examined the preliminary facts and warned that allowing the event could set a precedent for future political programs disguised as religious gatherings. A bench comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and A.S. Chandurkar heard the case. The Travancore Devaswom Board had also filed a caveat in the matter.

5. 'PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Are Like Expired Medicines': Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav "expired medicines", alleging that they can't eradicate corruption and unemployment. "It is good that for the first time in Bihar, there is a fear in the minds of the leaders that the public will not vote for them if they don't go among the public," Kishor told reporters here. "The leaders like PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav are like expired medicines. They can't eradicate corruption, unemployment," he added.

The Bihar Assembly election will be held later this year. The primary contest is between the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD. In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

6. India's Exports to US Fall Sharply in August 2025 Amid Steep Tariff Hikes

India's exports to the United States fell for the third straight month in August, as steep tariff hikes by Washington continued to weigh on trade, according to a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). "Exports in August dropped sharply to USD 6.7 billion, marking a 16.3 per cent fall from July. This was the steepest monthly decline of 2025. The fall came after the U.S. doubled duties on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 50 per cent on August 27. Earlier in the month, on August 7, tariffs had already risen from 10 per cent to 25 per cent," the report said.

The downward slide began in June. After a 4.8 per cent increase in May that pushed exports to USD 8.8 billion, shipments fell by 5.7 per cent in June to USD 8.3 billion. July saw another dip, slipping 3.6 per cent to USD 8.0 billion. August's plunge deepened the losses, leaving exporters under severe pressure.

7. India's E-commerce Logistics to Grow 16% CAGR by FY30: JP Morgan

India's e-commerce logistics market is set to expand rapidly, outpacing the overall industry with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16 per cent by FY30, according to a report by JP Morgan. The growth will be driven by rising customer penetration in tier-2 and smaller cities along with tech-driven efficiencies.

"We see India's B2C e-commerce logistics market outpacing the industry at a 16 per cent CAGR to FY30E, led by rising customer penetration in tier 2+cities", it stated. The report said India's business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce logistics segment is performing better than the broader logistics industry.

The report also cautioned that several e-commerce logistics players are still not profitable, and consolidation in the industry could continue if e-commerce growth does not accelerate significantly.

8. Lionel Messi Gifts Signed 2022 World Cup Jersey to PM Modi for 75th Birthday, Could Meet Him on Dec 15

Bracing up for his much-anticipated India tour later this year, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has sent a priceless gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday - his signed 2022 FIFA World Cup jersey.

The gesture was confirmed by promoter Satadru Dutta, who is organising Messi's visit to India.“When I met him in February to discuss the visit, I had told him that the PM's 75th birthday is also coming and he said he would send a signed jersey for the Prime Minister,” Dutta told PTI on Wednesday.

The jersey, which carries immense sentimental value given Argentina's triumphant campaign in Qatar, will be delivered to Modi in the next two to three days, Dutta added.

9. Varun Chakravarthy Becomes No.1 Bowler, Joins Bumrah, Bishnoi in Elite List

Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has become the third Indian player to top the ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings after economical spells in his team's first two matches of the Asia Cup being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as per a media release from ICC.

The 34-year-old emulated fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi by moving up three spots following spells of one for four in two overs against the UAE and one for 24 in four against Pakistan. Chakaravarthy, whose previous best was the second position that he had reached in February 2025, overtook New Zealand's Jacob Duffy, who was at the top since March.

Several others playing in the continental tournament have also made notable progress. Sri Lanka seam bowler Nuwan Thushara has moved up six slots to sixth place, even as a bunch of spinners have gained in the latest weekly update.

10. Prahlad Kakkar on Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai Breakup:“He Used to Make Scenes...”

Veteran ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar, who has worked with some of the biggest names in Bollywood, recently opened up about the controversial breakup between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In a candid conversation with journalist Vicky Lalwani, Kakkar shared previously unheard insights into the turbulent relationship and its aftermath.

Kakkar did not mince words when describing Salman's behavior during his relationship with Aishwarya. According to him, Salman was not only possessive but also physical in a disturbing way.

“He had been very physical with her and obsessive. How do you deal with somebody like that?” Kakkar said in the interview. The filmmaker revealed he had personal knowledge of the situation as he lived in the same building during the time of their breakup.

“He used to make scenes in the foyer and would bang his head on the wall,” Kakkar said.“The relationship had ended long before it officially ended. It was a relief for everyone - her parents, her, the whole world.”