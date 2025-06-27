Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kiara Advani Appears Fierce, Powerful In First Look Poster Of 'War 2'

Kiara Advani Appears Fierce, Powerful In First Look Poster Of 'War 2'


2025-06-27 02:36:50
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, who is all set to join the Yash Raj Films spy universe with War 2, has shared her first-look poster from the film.

Fans were enthralled after they witnessed the never-seen-before look of their favourite actor from the movie.

Recommended For You UAE, Pakistan sign visa exemption agreement for some passport holders

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars NT Rama Rao Junior and Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

The poster showed her in all black, pairing an open long trench coat with leather pants.

The actress exuded bossy vibes as she held a gun while aiming at a distance.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared her first look poster from the film.

Along with Advani's first-look poster, the makers of War 2 have also released the first looks of the lead actors, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

War 2 will debut in IMAX theatres across major international markets.

A special teaser for the IMAX release of War 2 has already begun playing in theatres globally.

MENAFN27062025000049011007ID1109733668

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search