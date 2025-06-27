Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE: No Free Remittances For Emirates NBD Customers From September

UAE: No Free Remittances For Emirates NBD Customers From September


2025-06-27 02:36:47
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Emirates NBD on Friday said that it will implement a fee for international transfers made via the app or online banking.

In an email sent to customers, the major bank said that starting September 1, 2025, customers will be charged Dh26.25 for remittances, including those done by DirectRemit.

Recommended For You UAE, Pakistan sign visa exemption agreement for some passport holders

DirectRemit is a digital money transfer service that allows Emirates NBD customers to make remittances to India, the Philippines, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Egypt and the United Kingdom in less than 60 seconds.

Remittances through this service are currently charged Dh0 in fees, as can be seen below:

The bank will also be charging a fee for cancelling local or international transfers. Here's the updated list:

International Transfers (Including DirectRemit)Dh26.25
Recall and cancellation of all transfers (Local or International) Up to Dh26.25
BUNA Payments via BUNA will be charged as per actuals

MENAFN27062025000049011007ID1109733661

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search