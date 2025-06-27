UAE: No Free Remittances For Emirates NBD Customers From September

Emirates NBD on Friday said that it will implement a fee for international transfers made via the app or online banking.

In an email sent to customers, the major bank said that starting September 1, 2025, customers will be charged Dh26.25 for remittances, including those done by DirectRemit.

DirectRemit is a digital money transfer service that allows Emirates NBD customers to make remittances to India, the Philippines, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Egypt and the United Kingdom in less than 60 seconds.

Remittances through this service are currently charged Dh0 in fees, as can be seen below:

The bank will also be charging a fee for cancelling local or international transfers. Here's the updated list: