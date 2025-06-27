Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil-Arab Gallery #1


(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Dancers from the Akram Khan Dance Company, a dance company from England, performed the show“Thikra, Night of Remembering”, directed by British dancer and choreographer Akram Khan and Saudi artist Manal Al Dowayan, as part of the Montpellier Danse Festival in June, in France.

©Gabriel Bouys/AFP

The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #1 appeared first on ANBA News Agency .

