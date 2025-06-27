Miningnewsbreaks Latin Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) Secures 100% Ownership Of Cerro Bayo Silver-Gold Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Latin Metals (TSX.V: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announced it has signed an amended agreement to acquire the remaining 29% interest in the Cerro Bayo and La Flora properties in Argentina's Santa Cruz Province, making it the sole owner of the fully permitted, drill-ready silver-gold exploration asset. The revised deal with Tres Cerros Exploraciones S.R.L. includes staged cash payments totaling US$400,000 through 2027. TCE will retain a 0.75% NSR royalty, of which 0.5% can be repurchased by Latin Metals for US$1 million.

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. With 18 projects, the company secures option agreements with major mining companies to fund exploration. Current option holders include AngloGold Ashanti (Organullo Gold Project) and Moxico Resources (Esperanza & Huachi Copper-Gold Projects). This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets. Latin Metals is actively seeking new strategic partners to advance its portfolio.

