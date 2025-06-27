Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Affirms Importance Of Protecting Rights Of Children In Education

Qatar Affirms Importance Of Protecting Rights Of Children In Education


2025-06-27 02:00:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar emphasized the importance of promoting and protecting children's right to education, especially in countries affected by conflict, highlighting its leading efforts in this field, which have received international recognition.

Read Also
  • Defense Ministry, MOI issue joint statement regarding missile debris
  • Qatar affirms its support for United Nations's counter terrorism compact

This came in the State of Qatar's statement delivered by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, during the UN Security Council's open debate on effective strategies to end and prevent grave violations against children in armed conflict, held at UN headquarters in New York.

Her Excellency referred to the State of Qatar's key partnerships with the United Nations, which reflect the country's commitment to supporting international efforts to protect children affected by armed conflicts.

She pointed to the State of Qatar's hosting and support of the Analysis and Outreach Hub of the Office of the Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, noting that the center continues to play a vital role in advancing child protection efforts in conflict areas.

MENAFN27062025000063011010ID1109733271

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search