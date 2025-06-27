Qatar Affirms Importance Of Protecting Rights Of Children In Education
Doha: The State of Qatar emphasized the importance of promoting and protecting children's right to education, especially in countries affected by conflict, highlighting its leading efforts in this field, which have received international recognition.
This came in the State of Qatar's statement delivered by HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, during the UN Security Council's open debate on effective strategies to end and prevent grave violations against children in armed conflict, held at UN headquarters in New York.
Her Excellency referred to the State of Qatar's key partnerships with the United Nations, which reflect the country's commitment to supporting international efforts to protect children affected by armed conflicts.
She pointed to the State of Qatar's hosting and support of the Analysis and Outreach Hub of the Office of the Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, noting that the center continues to play a vital role in advancing child protection efforts in conflict areas.
