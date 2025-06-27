Over 60,000 Afghan Refugees Return From Iran In 2 Days

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT (Pajhwok): In just two days, over 60,000 Afghan refugees returned to the country from Iran via Islam Qala port in western Herat province, local officials say.

The press office of the governor's house in a statement said that over 30,000 Afghan refugees arrived in the province from Iran yesterday (Thursday).

The statement said that the Islamic Emirate's Refugee Committee is currently continuously serving the refugees and has taken necessary measures to provide them with food, water and other essential items.

It added that necessary preparations have been made for the returning families and after providing them with initial aid, they would be transferred to their native areas.

It said the Islamic Emirate is committed to providing necessary services to the refugees to the best of its ability.

Meanwhile, Maulvi Ahmadullah Muttaqi, head of Herat's Information and Culture Department and head of the Public Awareness and Information Committee of the Refugee Status Commission, said yesterday that more than 30,000 Afghan refugees returned from Iran in just one day (Wednesday).

According to him, dozens of other vehicles carrying refugees are en route to Afghanistan.

Maulvi Muttaqi added keeping in view this large-scale return of refugees, the Refugee Status Commission has prepared all the necessary facilities at Islam Qala Port to welcome Afghan refugees and provide them with services.

This comes while officials at Islam Qala Port in Herat had previously said that more than 10,000 Afghan refugees return to the country from Iran every day, with 70 percent returning voluntarily and 30 percent forcibly deported.

ma