Release Of Shine Tom Chacko's 'Soothravakyam' Postponed To July 11
Taking to his Instagram page, the film's producer, Srikanth Kandragula, posted a statement that read, "Dear Film Lovers, Due to certain technical reasons, the release date of our upcoming film 'Soothravakyam' has been rescheduled. The movie will now hit theatres worldwide on July 11."
It further said, "From the very beginning of the shoot to the final stages of release, Soothravakyam has overcome several challenges. Throughout this journey, your constant support and encouragement have been our biggest strength. At this moment, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who stood by us."
It went on to add, "We are extremely confident about the film, and we believe it has shaped up beautifully. That confidence is what led us to go for a worldwide release in both Malayalam and Telugu. We sincerely request your continued support as we take this film to audiences around the globe. With gratitude, Team SoothraVakyam."
It may be recalled that the release of the film was postponed after Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious, who was part of the unit, levelled allegations of drug use and misconduct against her co-actor Shine Tom Chacko on the sets of the film. Shine Tom Chacko, who was arrested for using drugs and who later came out on bail, was issued a stern final warning by FEFKA office-bearers.
The film, which has been directed by Eugien Jos Chirammel, is based on a story by Rejin S Babu. Cinematography for the film is by Sreeram Chandrasekharan while editing is by Nithish K T R. Music for the film has been scored by Jean P Johnson.
