Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Winners Announced At 30Th Shanghai TV Festival Magnolia Awards

Winners Announced At 30Th Shanghai TV Festival Magnolia Awards


2025-06-27 01:01:47
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The 30th Shanghai TV Festival
 International Communication Award ( Documentary) The Forever Walk: China (Season 3)

The 30th Shanghai TV Festival
 International Communication Award ( Animation)
 Adventure Carly

The 30th Shanghai TV Festival
 International Communication Award ( Variety)
 Singer 2024

Best Animation
 Arcane Season 2, USA/France

Best Storytelling
 Our Summer of Freedom, France

Best Documentary Series
 It's OK to Feel Bad, China

Best Documentary
 Marching in the Dark, Belgium

Best Variety Program
 Discovering China through Bamboo and Wooden Slips
Amazing Night

Shanghai TV Festival
 Special Award
 City of the City
Macao Sings with Joy for the Future: Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Macao's Return to China

TV Drama (Foreign)
 Best Foreign TV Film/Miniseries
 Enjoy! France

Best Foreign TV Series/Serial
 Operation Sabre, Serbia/Bulgaria

TV Drama
 Best Art Direction
 SHAO Changyong, ZHU Hanbing, ZHANG Chen
Flourished Peony

Best Cinematography
 LIU Yizeng
To the Wonder

Best Adapted Screenplay
 LI Xiao, WANG Si
The Tale of Rose

Best Original Screenplay
 XU Meng
We Are Criminal Police

Best Actor in a Supporting Role
 JIANG Qiming
Escape from the Trilateral Slopes

Best Actress in a Supporting Role
 JIANG Xin
Romance in the Alley

Best Director
 FEI Zhenxiang
She and Her Girls

Best Actor in a Leading Role
 JIN Dong
Echoes of the Northwest

Best Actress in a Leading Role
 SONG Jia
She and Her Girls

Grand Prix
 Echoes of the Northwest
We Are Criminal Police

Best TV Series (China)
 To the Wonder

First established in 1986, the Shanghai Magnolia Awards have grown into one of the most prestigious honors in China's television and film industry, representing the highest standards of artistic excellence and international recognition. As the core awards of the Shanghai TV Festival, the Magnolia Awards have long served as a benchmark for outstanding storytelling, creative innovation, and cross-cultural exchange.
Now, stepping into its 30th edition, the awards not only reflect on a proud legacy of excellence but also embrace a forward-looking spirit-recognizing the power of television and film to inspire, connect, and transcend borders in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

SOURCE STVF

MENAFN27062025003732001241ID1109733182

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search