Winners Announced At 30Th Shanghai TV Festival Magnolia Awards
The 30th Shanghai TV Festival
International Communication Award ( Documentary) The Forever Walk: China (Season 3)
The 30th Shanghai TV Festival
International Communication Award ( Animation)
Adventure Carly
The 30th Shanghai TV Festival
International Communication Award ( Variety)
Singer 2024
Best Animation
Arcane Season 2, USA/France
Best Storytelling
Our Summer of Freedom, France
Best Documentary Series
It's OK to Feel Bad, China
Best Documentary
Marching in the Dark, Belgium
Best Variety Program
Discovering China through Bamboo and Wooden Slips
Amazing Night
Shanghai TV Festival
Special Award
City of the City
Macao Sings with Joy for the Future: Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Macao's Return to China
TV Drama (Foreign)
Best Foreign TV Film/Miniseries
Enjoy! France
Best Foreign TV Series/Serial
Operation Sabre, Serbia/Bulgaria
TV Drama
Best Art Direction
SHAO Changyong, ZHU Hanbing, ZHANG Chen
Flourished Peony
Best Cinematography
LIU Yizeng
To the Wonder
Best Adapted Screenplay
LI Xiao, WANG Si
The Tale of Rose
Best Original Screenplay
XU Meng
We Are Criminal Police
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
JIANG Qiming
Escape from the Trilateral Slopes
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
JIANG Xin
Romance in the Alley
Best Director
FEI Zhenxiang
She and Her Girls
Best Actor in a Leading Role
JIN Dong
Echoes of the Northwest
Best Actress in a Leading Role
SONG Jia
She and Her Girls
Grand Prix
Echoes of the Northwest
We Are Criminal Police
Best TV Series (China)
To the Wonder
First established in 1986, the Shanghai Magnolia Awards have grown into one of the most prestigious honors in China's television and film industry, representing the highest standards of artistic excellence and international recognition. As the core awards of the Shanghai TV Festival, the Magnolia Awards have long served as a benchmark for outstanding storytelling, creative innovation, and cross-cultural exchange.
Now, stepping into its 30th edition, the awards not only reflect on a proud legacy of excellence but also embrace a forward-looking spirit-recognizing the power of television and film to inspire, connect, and transcend borders in a rapidly evolving media landscape.
SOURCE STVF
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment