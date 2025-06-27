RPL Season 1: Hyderabad Heroes Bag Top Spot On Points Table Mumbai Dreamers Finish With A Win
In the semifinals of RPL Season 1 on Saturday, the Hyderabad Heroes will play Delhi Redz, whilst the Chennai Bulls have on their agenda the Bengaluru Bravehearts.
In the opening game of the day, the Hyderabad Heroes put on a fantastic show as they closed out their campaign in this phase of the tournament with a resounding 31-7 win. The Hyderabad Heroes started at lightning speed and got their points tally moving in the first minute itself.
Sukumar Hembrom turned on the afterburners for his try, and Terio Tamani converted with ease. The Delhi Redz, stunned initially, though bounced back through a Penalty Try.
The Heroes were in the mood to put on a show, and before the first half ended, Terio Tamani set up Sambit Pradhan with a delightful move. Pradhan went over the line, and soon after, Joji Nasova crossed over too, and Tamani converted both attempts. At half-time, the Heroes led 21-7.
It was more domination from the Heroes after the break as Lautaro Velez registered a comfortable try, extending the lead by five more points. In the final quarter, Manuel Moreno added another try and put the seal on the win.
In the second game of the day, the Mumbai Dreamers' fans were well and truly in dreamland, as the team turned up the style and defeated the Bengaluru Bravehearts by a scoreline of 26-14.
The Bengaluru Bravehearts benefited early on from an error by the Mumbai Dreamers and got going with a try by Philip Wokorach, after which Akuila Rokolisoa converted as well. That, though, stung the Dreamers. James Turner and Vuiviwa Naduvalo responded with two super tries, while Akash Balmiki converted on both occasions.
Elias Hancock added five more to the cause just before half-time, and the Dreamers went into the break with a 19-7 lead. After the break, Akuila Rokolisoa reduced the deficit by seven points for the Bravehearts, but the Dreamers were still in control.
Before the final whistle, Turner scored another try and Akash Balmiki polished off the conversion. Eventually, the Dreamers got their first win in their final game of the tournament.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment