Iot Device & Network Security: Cloudibn's VAPT Services For The US Connected World

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

Secure IoT devices and networks across the US with CloudIBN's VAPT services, built for the connected world.

MAIMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to expand across industries in the United States, securing IoT devices and networks has become a critical priority. CloudIBN, a leading cybersecurity provider, announces the launch of its dedicated IoT Device and Network VAPT Services designed to safeguard the connected world.CloudIBN's specialized VAPT Security Services identify vulnerabilities in IoT environments, enabling organizations to proactively protect their assets, ensure compliance, and maintain trust in their IoT deployments.Why IoT Security Cannot Be OverlookedIoT devices-from smart sensors and industrial controllers to connected medical devices-are integral to modern business operations. However, their proliferation also expands the attack surface, presenting unique security challenges such as:1. Limited device processing power restricting security controls2. Diverse and often proprietary communication protocols3. Lack of standardized security frameworks4. Challenges in patching and updating deployed devices5. Network segmentation issues exposing critical systemsRecent reports reveal that over 70% of IoT devices have known vulnerabilities, making IoT security an imperative for US businesses.What Are IoT Device & Network VA&PT Services?CloudIBN's IoT Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VA&PT) services deliver a comprehensive security evaluation of IoT ecosystems, including device firmware, communication channels, and network infrastructure.Key components include:1. Device Firmware Analysis – Identifying hardcoded credentials, insecure coding, and update mechanisms.2. Communication Protocol Testing – Assessing vulnerabilities in Bluetooth, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, and other protocols.3. Network Segmentation Review – Ensuring proper isolation of IoT devices from critical networks.4. Threat Modeling & Risk Assessment – Evaluating potential attack paths and business impact.5. Penetration Testing of IoT Networks – Simulating real-world attacks targeting IoT infrastructure.6. Compliance Support – Aligning with emerging IoT security standards and regulations.Want to secure your IoT deployments? Schedule your IoT security assessment:CloudIBN's Step-by-Step IoT VA&PT Approach1. Asset Discovery & InventoryCatalog connected devices, gateways, and communication paths.2. Firmware and Software AnalysisAnalyze device firmware for vulnerabilities and update mechanisms.3. Protocol and Communication Security TestingAssess encryption, authentication, and integrity of IoT protocols.4. Network Security EvaluationReview segmentation, firewall policies, and intrusion detection systems.5. Penetration Testing & ExploitationEthical hacking to identify real exploit paths and risks.6. Reporting & Remediation PlanningDetailed findings, risk prioritization, and actionable recommendations.Why Choose CloudIBN for IoT Security VA&PT?1. Specialized IoT Expertise: Experienced team versed in embedded systems and IoT protocols.2. Comprehensive Testing: Covers device, network, and cloud interfaces.3. Regulatory Knowledge: Supports compliance with FDA, NIST IoT frameworks, and emerging legislation.4. Customized Solutions: Tailored to diverse IoT deployments across industries.5. Proactive Defense: Helps clients stay ahead of evolving IoT threats.Protect your connected devices before attackers do. Reach out to CloudIBN's IoT security experts:IoT Security Trends & Challenges1. Increasing adoption of 5G expands attack surface.2. Growing importance of edge computing security.3. Emergence of IoT botnets and ransomware attacks.4. Development of industry-specific IoT security standards.Secure Your IoT Ecosystem with CloudIBNThe connected world demands vigilant security to protect IoT devices and networks from evolving threats. CloudIBN's IoT Device & Network VAPT Solutions offer US organizations a trusted partner to identify weaknesses, enhance defenses, and confidently manage IoT risks. Take proactive steps today-secure your IoT deployments and ensure operational continuity.Related Services - Cybersecurity Services :About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

