Premium Guard Inc. Opens New Distribution Center In Weirton, West Virginia
The 377,000 square-foot facility will serve as a critical hub in PGI's North American logistics network, improving speed to market, increasing inventory capacity, and supporting the company's expanding customer base.
"The opening of our Weirton facility marks a major milestone in PGI's continued growth and long-term vision," said Anan Bishara, CEO & Founder of PGI. "It not only strengthens our national distribution capabilities, but also reflects our deep commitment to investing in communities that embody the values we hold dear-resilience, hard work, and shared progress. We're proud to put down roots in Weirton and look forward to growing together."
With this expansion, PGI reinforces its commitment to operational excellence, enhanced customer service, and long-term regional investment. The new facility also reflects the company's continued growth trajectory, following several years of increased market share and product line expansion.
"This facility represents a significant step forward in how we serve our customers," said Jason Hensley, VP of Operations at PGI. "With expanded capacity and advanced logistics capabilities, we're positioned to operate more efficiently, reduce lead times, and ensure faster, more reliable delivery across our network."
The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on June 26th, welcomed local officials, business partners, PGI team members, and community leaders to commemorate the milestone. Among the honored guests was Weirton Mayor Dean Harris, who presented PGI with a special certificate of recognition and congratulated the company on its official opening.
About Premium Guard Inc.
Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty filter markets. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee with close to 1.5 million square foot distribution centers in North America, PGI provides customers with industry-leading service, complete filtration solutions, and best-in-class-quality products.
Media Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE Premium Guard Inc.
