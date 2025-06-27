Panos Partners Announces El-Paso Market Acquisition To Its Texas-Based Diagnostic Imaging Platform

Panos Partners

Add-On Grows Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Texas Platform to Twenty-Three Locations Across Texas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Panos Partners , LLC (“Panos”), a private equity firm based in Dallas, announced that its healthcare services platform, Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Texas (“DICOT”), has acquired El Paso based Desert Imaging. Simultaneously with the acquisition of Desert Imaging, Panos alongside its financial and capital market partners recapitalized DICOT and closed a newly formed special purpose vehicle designed to more efficiently finance longer dated LOP receivables. DICOT is a leading provider of diagnostic and pain management services in 5 Texas markets, with a total of 23 locations.Bryan Scott, Managing Partner and Founder at Panos commented,“We are excited about welcoming Desert Imaging to the DICOT family of brands. This business combination creates opportunity for incremental revenue generation by providing patients with greater access to litigation-based healthcare. DICOT's recapitalization and new line of credit will provide liquidity for it to continue its growth and mission of providing outpatient diagnostic imaging and pain management services throughout Texas.”The CEO of the Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Texas Todd Greene said,“Desert Imaging aligns seamlessly with our platform strategy. We're excited to partner with their leadership team as they continue delivering diagnostic imaging services across El Paso and pursue growth in litigation-funded healthcare offerings. It's a pleasure collaborating with the Panos team and their trusted capital partners.”About Panos PartnersFormed in 2016, Panos is a Dallas-based private equity sponsor focused on making investments in middle-market healthcare and business services companies. Panos' managing partners are seasoned operating executives who have a track record of building businesses and assisting entrepreneurs grow their enterprises. Panos has $200M+ in assets under management.

Bryan Scott

Managing Partner and Founder

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.