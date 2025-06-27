Dynacor Group Announces Reorganisation Of Peruvian Subsidiary

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announced today restructuration of Veta Dorada, its Peruvian subsidiary, in the context of its international expansion.

The overhaul of Veta Dorada's organisational structure aims to realign its talent with its evolved needs and to improve its internal readiness for international expansion. The ongoing restructuring follows an external human resources appraisal and mapping that was conducted with the objective of improving Veta Dorada management capacity, procedures and processes before duplicating its model for future subsidiaries. Since its establishment in 1996, Veta Dorada has seen exponential growth that includes a 10-fold increase in its operational capacity and a 35-fold increase in its people.

The mapping also identified employee practices that are contrary to the Corporation's values and Code of Conduct. Dynacor takes violations of its Code of Conduct seriously and has acted decisively to uphold the highest standards of business ethics and governance. Dynacor has also mandated an external firm to carry out a review of certain management processes. This proactive step further exemplifies the Corporation's determination to preserve corporate integrity and ongoing transparent disclosure.

“The organisational changes at Veta Dorada are an important component of our ongoing business alignment and advance our group's transition into a multi-asset gold processor,” said Daniel Misiano, Chief Operating Officer.“The changes are instilling a corporate culture transformation that is grounded in clear core values, in stronger leadership embodying those values, and in enhanced communication. We are confident that our reinforced legacy business will serve as a beacon for our future subsidiaries.”

As part of the Veta Dorada restructure, management with international and large-company experience is being recruited, new positions are being created, certain roles are being adjusted or abolished, and others will be transferred to Canada. The small management team in Canada is also being strengthened in preparation for the upcoming international expansion.

About Dynacor

Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on fully and part-formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The company plans to expand to West Africa and within Latin America.

The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor's PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

