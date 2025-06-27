TEAMSTERS FILE WAGE THEFT COMPLAINT AGAINST COSTCO

Local 174 Demands Accountability as Retail Giant Refuses to Pay Drivers What They're Owed

SUMNER, Wash., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 174 has filed multiple official complaints with the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries after Costco Wholesale blatantly refused to pay fleet drivers the wages guaranteed under their collective bargaining agreement.

The group of 150 drivers, based out of Sumner, Washington, made history as the first group of Costco distribution drivers to join the Teamsters. They ratified their first contract in April 2025, securing wage increases retroactive to September 1, 2024. But months later, Costco has yet to pay a cent and has shown no signs of doing so unless forced.

"Costco likes to pretend it's a good employer. That's a lie," said Rick Hicks, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 174. "The company has no excuse for withholding wages. It's wage theft, plain and simple, and we're not backing down until every worker is paid in full. We demand that this situation be resolved immediately before we need to escalate our complaint with the state of Washington."

Despite raking in more than $254 billion in revenue and a record $7.4 billion in profits last year, Costco is refusing to meet its most basic obligations to workers who keep its supply chain moving.

"This is corporate thievery, plain and simple - and Costco's executives are the crooks," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "They've made a calculated decision to steal from our members while padding their own profits. If Costco wants a fight, they've got one. We're not going away, and we're not letting up until every last dollar is in our members' hands."

The Teamsters are demanding that Costco immediately comply with the contract, pay all retroactive wages, and stop stalling. If the company continues to ignore its legal obligations, the Teamsters are prepared to fight.

